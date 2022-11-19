I applaud Australian Community Media for their important 'Our Climate Future' series that amplifies the voices of young people by sharing their climate-related experiences, fears, and hopes.
In contrast, our Prime Minister's choice not to attend the COP27 global climate negotiations in Egypt is a great disappointment.
Mr Albanese should recognise, as our young people do, that climate change is an existential threat that is increasingly inflicting devastation on our communities and wildlife.
According to the World Economic Forum's 2022 Global Risk Report, climate action failure, extreme weather and biodiversity loss are the top three "most severe risks on a global scale over the next 10 years".
We have a responsibility to act with urgency.
May the voices of our young people inspire and motivate us all.
A recent 4 Corners program ("Breaking Point") used Griffith as a focus on labour shortages that are now a major concern across much of Australia.
In the early 1970s, I spent five years as principal of a three-teacher school at Lake Wyangan, on the edge of that town.
I have very fond memories of Griffith, and recall the Queensland cane-cutters and their families, camped nearby as they picked oranges at the many orchards, before moving on to another fruit growing district.
The school's enrolments would jump from 120 to 150 during that time.
I have to admit to being shocked at the extent of labour shortages in and around Griffith.
The "Breaking Point" program showed a cross-section of services impacted by shortages, including GPs, health workers, fruit pickers, teachers, childcare workers, and all along the main street.
To see orchards with the ground covered in rotting oranges because of a lack of pickers, together with the obvious stress and frustration evident throughout the town, raises the simple question: WHY?
How has it come to this, and why should we have to depend on importing large numbers of workers from overseas?
I'm sure that readers would be interested in having these, and other questions answered, as well as an update on labour shortages in and around Orange.
I've built a career by renovating properties and teaching others how to do cost effective renovations for profit.
Renovating is exciting, it's fun and rewarding but, it can also be lethal if property owners aren't aware of the potentially deadly asbestos-containing materials that lurk in one-in-every-three Australian homes.
Every year around 4000 Australians die from asbestos-related diseases (more than double the national road toll) because people don't know how to manage asbestos safely while others continue to ignore the warnings.
With experts predicting deaths from asbestos will continue to rise; it's vital that homeowners start to respect the dangers of asbestos and learn what to look for and what to do to manage it safely.
Asbestos was used extensively in the manufacture of more than 3000 building and decorator products that can still be found in any brick, fibro, weatherboard, clad homes, apartments or sheds built or renovated before 1990.
Many of these products could be lurking under floor coverings including carpets, linoleum and vinyl tiles, behind wall and floor tiles, in cement floors, internal and external walls, ceilings and ceiling space (insulation), eaves, roofs, around hot water pipes, fences, home extensions, garages, outdoor toilets, backyard and farm structures, chook sheds and even dog kennels. Asbestos was used everywhere!
While these materials are not considered dangerous if undisturbed and in a stable, sealed condition; if disturbed during maintenance, renovation or demolition and invisible asbestos fibres are released into the iar and can be inhaled, this can lead to asbestos-related diseases including malignant mesothelioma. There is no cure for this preventable cancer with the average survival time after diagnosis just 10-12 months.
So, if you're a homeowner or a passionate renovator and you don't respect asbestos, you could be risking your life and the lives of your loved ones.
The rule is, if you think a product may contain asbestos, treat it as if it is asbestos and take all the necessary precautions starting with having the home inspected by an occupational hygienist or a licenced asbestos assessor.
If asbestos is confirmed we recommend that you only use a licenced asbestos removalist.
As a professional renovator and someone who lost their grandfather to an asbestos-related disease, I know personally the importance of respecting the ever-present danger of asbestos.
I urge all homeowners and renovators to protect themselves, their families and neighbours by managing asbestos safely because it's not worth the risk!
