A call to reduce the number of young lives being lost to suicide across the western region, with one life being too many, is being lead by Australian Community Media, publisher of the Central Western Daily. As an organisation, we want to remove the stigma attached to mental health and improve facilities in the region so that our communities can receive the care and attention they deserve.
"We want to talk about suicide prevention and we want to talk about how each community has its own experience of suicide." Those are the words of NSW Mental Health Commissioner Catherine Lourey who will be visiting Orange as part of a series of community consultations around the state.
The commission is seeking input on how to best measure and report on the implementation and impacts of the actions in Shifting the Landscape - the NSW Government's Strategic framework for suicide prevention in NSW 2022-2027.
As part of this, Ms Lourey will visit Orange on Thursday, November 17, to give a presentation on the framework, before opening it up to the audience for a Q&A session.
"We'll have the team outline what the key elements of the framework are and then we'll literally go straight into those conversations," she said of Thursday's discussion.
"We'll have conversations around tables, we'll be really listening to what people are saying."
The event will focus on two questions relating to suicide prevention: 'What changes would improve your experience?' and 'how will we know we have made a positive impact?'
"Orange is a significant regional centre, so there will be issues there that will be different than when we visit smaller towns," Ms Lourey said.
"For us, it's understanding that difference. Over the course of the next 12 month we'll be going to other smaller towns in NSW and it's important to understand that every town is different.
"We try to get out as much as possible, to listen to those communities, understand what those differences are and what that means for how we plan and provide those mental health services."
One particular service which was praised in the recently published framework was the use of as Safe Havens, which are already operating in Central West towns of Dubbo and Parkes.
The Central Western Daily has been advocating for a Safe Haven to be brought to Orange, with Ms Lourey once more praising the use of those types of services.
"I think the issue that we hear from communities is about having easy, accessible services where you don't need a referral from a doctor," she said.
"You find that some communities, Safe Havens fill that role. There are Safe Spaces and other community models that are not necessarily staffed by doctors and nurses, but by people with lived experience of suicide and distress. It's a relaxed environment where someone who is in distress can talk to someone with a similar background.
"When you're in distress, you don't want to wait three months to see a psychologist, or you may not be in the right place of mind to wait in an emergency department for four hours."
So why is Ms Lourey's visit to Orange important for the city? Well, the NSW Mental Health Commission reports directly to the NSW Minister for Health, Bronnie Taylor who has previously acknowledged calls for a Safe Haven to be brought to Orange.
"In our work we have given her feedback from our community consultations and she's been really responsive to those," Ms Lourey added.
"What we hear, we advise back up to government and back up to the minister. What we have seen is governments and the minister be responsive to that."
Thursday's meeting will run from 2pm until 4pm and take place at the Hotel Canobolas.
"Suicide is one of the most far-reaching and devastating challenges that we face today," Ms Lourey said.
"Seeking to reduce its incidence is of paramount importance and a responsibility that we all share."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
