At 82 years of age, Margaret Warman will have to start "all over again."
She and her husband Brian live in Cudal's Creek Street, which was ravaged by floodwaters on Monday morning.
Mrs Warman remembers the moment she woke up to the sound of people yelling at 2am.
"I went and woke up my husband, looked out the window and there were all these torchlights," she said.
"I came out the front and the street was full of vehicles. We went out the back and there were people grabbing the dogs."
From there, she and her husband were taken to the Cudal Bowling Club, which since the floods began, has been turned into a makeshift centre for people to eat, drink and take shelter.
"Brian and I didn't sleep," she said.
"We sat in chairs at the bowling club and didn't sleep all night. As soon as daylight broke, we came back and looked at the house."
But when they arrived, whatever hopes they had for their home were dashed.
"It was just mud on the floors everywhere," Mrs Warman said.
"We learnt that everything had to be out of the house, so we're madly emptying the cupboards so they can bring everything out.
"I felt awful. My husband wants to keep everything and he's got to be told that he can't."
Peter Davis lives in nearby Cargo and is the group captain for Canobolas Zone Rural Fire Service.
He praised the job of the community in responding to the disaster, namely because communications were down and emergency services were unable to be notified of the situation in Cudal.
"Because communications were down, none of the emergency services knew what had happened, particularly we didn't know the severity of what had happened in Cudal," he said.
"Whilst it's not as big a community as Eugowra and there wasn't as much damage, but for a small community, it was quite devastating. The locals had to battle it on their own and they've done a fantastic job."
Mr Davis said that as of Wednesday afternoon, 14 homes in Cudal had been impacted by the flooding.
"Considerable amounts of water went through the houses and then four businesses, again with two metres of water, which went through," he added.
"It wasn't just slow flowing either, it was fast. The amount of damage it caused and the amount of heavy equipment and machinery that was shifted was incredible."
While Mrs Warman knows she has a difficult road in front of her, she was thankful for the community's support.
"We're staying with someone else in town and all of the people are so wonderful," she said.
"Maybe a couple of days after all of this is done, we can move back in, but we'll move back into an empty house, so we'll have to concentrate on getting furniture."
Mrs Warman has lived in Cudal for four decades and said this was the "worst flood ever" experienced.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.