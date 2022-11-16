Central Western Daily
Court

Raymond Hawtin told police he drank Fruity Lexia before failing breath test in Orange

By Court Reporter
Updated November 17 2022 - 8:24am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A driver returned a mid-range drink-driving reading after drinking four or five glasses of Fruity Lexia. File picture

A man who reversed into a car at an intersection returned a mid-range drink-driving reading when the police arrived.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.