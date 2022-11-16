A man who reversed into a car at an intersection returned a mid-range drink-driving reading when the police arrived.
Raymond Bede Hawtin, 67, of Glenroi Avenue, was not represented in court and pleaded guilty to the drink-driving charge and was sentenced in Orange Local Court.
According to information supplied to the court, Hawtin was driving a Ford Courier ute west on Margaret Street about 7pm on October 14 and stopped at the intersection of Leeds Parade, and then attempted to turn right.
A woman driving a Toyota Camry came up behind him intending to turn left but there was not enough space between Hawtin's ute and the gutter so she stopped on the left side behind his car.
While they were stopped at the intersection Hawtin shifted into reverse and the woman honked her horn at him but he continued reversing.
The back left corner of his ute hit the front right corner of her car. Both vehicles turned right onto Leeds Place and exchanged details.
He cannot remember but there was a collision, he failed a roadside breath test.- Magistrate David Day
The back taillights of Hawtin's ute were smashed and the front off-side guard and headlights were dented and smashed on the victim's car.
However, when the crash was mentioned in court Hawtin gave a different story.
"They ran up the back of me," he said.
"I don't remember backing into a vehicle."
Police were called to the scene and Hawtin returned a positive breath test.
Hawtin did not have has P1 driver's licence on him but police verified his information.
He was taken to Orange Police Station where, after a 15 minute observation period, he returned a mid-range reading of 0.124.
Hawtin told the police he drank four to five glasses of Fruity Lexia wine between 2.30pm and 6.30pm the same evening.
According to the police he smelt strongly of alcohol, was unsteady and sluggish on his feet, his eyes were glazed and his speech was slurred.
Magistrate David Day noted that Hawtin was on a provisional driver's licence and asked him what the driving limit is for a provisional licence holder.
"Nil, Your Honour," Hawtin replied.
Mr Day sentenced Hawtin and said he had no prior serious traffic matters of any relevance on his record.
"He cannot remember but there was a collision, he failed a roadside breath test," Mr Day said.
"Because of the high reading you should be convicted.
"You are not to drive for the next three months."
Mr Day convicted Hawtin and place him on a 12-month Community Correction Order and disqualified his driver's licence for three months and placed him on a 12-month interlock order that will require him to have a device fitted to his vehicle once the disqualification period has ended.
