Believe it when you see it - all games went ahead in Orange District Cricket Association's lower grades on the weekend, a feat that hadn't been achieved too often this season.
Matches saw thrilling finishes, hat-tricks and plenty of half-centuries along with the dreaded Duckworth/Lewis method.
So without further ado it's time to introduce the combined lower grades team of the week.
An experience top order that could challenge any Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket team of the week. Judge was on fire for Centrals, knocking Orange City's bowlers around to all parts. Albeit, it wasn't a chance-less innings with the opener dropped on multiple occasions on his way to 85. Prowse gave Kinross a solid platform to build off in second grade, hitting 67 against Spring Hill.
Shepherd continues to prove why he's one of the best-rated juniors in Orange cricket, with a series of impressive innings this season.
Once again he was in the runs, hitting 55 not out against Spring Hill in second grade.
With rain causing havoc in Cavs' second grade match against Orange CYMS, the former needed runs quick.
Batting second, the Duckworth/Lewis system came into effect and Cavs were 1/1 in a matter of minutes.
But Blowes came to the crease and went on the counter attack, hitting 59 off 49 to help his side to victory.
One of the most impressive batting efforts in third grade this season.
Barnes simply went whack, whack, whack against Orange City, hitting a run-a-ball 74 not out.
His innings simply took the game away from City and they never recovered.
In a lean innings for Centrals, Tedeschi was a shining light.
Coming to the crease at 4/38, Centrals were in trouble against CYMS in third grade.
However, the lower order batsman added plenty of respectability to his side's score, bludgeoning his way to 65.
We're yet to feature a Centenary Cup player this week, and Clarke has been the privilege of being the first included.
The Orange City vice-captain was strong for his side, in an otherwise disappointing team performance with Clarke hitting 31 in a total of 87. Cavs didn't mess around in its run chase but Clarke kept things tight with 0/13 off 4.
Cool, calm and collected.
It was Dray's experience that Centrals' second grade side needed to guide them home against Orange City in an extremely tight finish.
Finishing with 3/18, the final wickets of the game came from his bowling. An accomplished batsman too, Dray's a handy pick to have down the order.
The third Cavaliers pick in this side, and Chopping no doubt would've been the best bowler for his club across all grades.
As chief destroyer for his side in Centenary Cup, Chopping secured figures of 4/12 off 4.3 overs to dismantle Orange City.
Rodd takes up a lower order spot, and best performer of the weekend.
Most players dream of a hat-trick throughout their whole career, and Rodd has ticked that one off the bucket list.
With figures of 4/7, the CYMS star did damage to Centrals' bottom order, with his hat-trick finishing off its innings.
In a disappointing round for Orange City, Southcombe provided some positivity.
With 4/24 off 7 overs, the pace bowler ripped through Centrals, and most importantly the majority of his wickets were top order batsman in an impressive display.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
