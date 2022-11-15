Central Western Daily

Orange City Council: Flood relief, disability action plan, and Chris Hemsworth in Orange 15/11/22

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated November 16 2022 - 12:54am, first published November 15 2022 - 11:59pm
Everything from this week's Orange City Council meeting.

Emergency flood relief for neighbouring towns, a comprehensive plan to "improve the lives" of disabled residents, and a bizarre street name mix-up took centre stage at Tuesday night's council meeting.

