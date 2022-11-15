In an unprecedented call for international help, 12 emergency services personnel from New Zealand touched down in Parkes ready to be deployed to flood-hit towns across the Central West.
For the first time in the history of the NSW SES, the agency has called for international support in responding to the ongoing flood crisis.
"We still have many months of flood response to go and other states across the country face the risk of cyclones as we head into summer. This means we have exhausted all national resources and now need to call upon international support," SES Commissioner Carlene York said
The first 12 international helpers - personnel from Fire and Emergency New Zealand - arrived in Parkes on Tuesday where they will be based as a mobile unit to be deployed as needed across the Central West.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand said their crew will assist local SES units across the central west in different roles including operations, planning, public information, logistics, resources and air support.
The first team will remain in Australia for two weeks before another team of twelve is sent over to replace them for two more weeks of support.
Commissioner York said the international assistance would be a welcome relief for SES crews who've been tirelessly responding to floods in the region for months. So far this year, the SES has responded to more than 72,000 requests for assistance and more than 3,400 flood rescues.
"Our volunteers have been working tirelessly, taking time off from their own employment and time away from their own families to assist flood affected communities across NSW," she said.
"Our interagency partners not only in NSW but also across the nation have been giving their time and expertise to NSW to support the flood emergency and I can't thank them enough.
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said Australia and New Zealand have a long history of helping each other out through times of need and "this is our time of need".
The flood operations ... we expect will continue for several more months across regional, rural and remote communities.- Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke
"The flooding we continue to experience has been unprecedented and requires an unprecedented level of support, which is why we're calling upon international flood rescue crews for the first time," she said.
"This will ensure our own volunteers and staff can have appropriate downtime and pace themselves for the flood operations, which we expect will continue for several more months across regional, rural and remote communities."
The SES is currently working with authorities and emergency services agencies in Singapore and the US to secure additional support.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
