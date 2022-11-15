Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Watch

Forbes residents prepare for bumper flood with reports water is 'moving whole houses downstream'

Updated November 15 2022 - 4:26pm, first published 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Forbes ferry, a makeshift service designed to link the town's people with the north and south sides of Forbes, has been forced to cease operation as floodwaters continue to rise along the Lachlan River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.