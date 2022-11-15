Member for Calare Andrew Gee says damage in Eugowra is on the same level as the unprecedented Lismore floods and has called for federal assistance.
Swathes of Mr Gee's electorate have experienced major flooding in recent days including Molong, Wellington and Canowindra.
Such is the extent of the disaster, 12 emergency services personnel from New Zealand have arrived in Parkes, the first time in the history of the NSW SES international support has been flown in.
Mr Gee was assisting with relief efforts in Eugowra on Tuesday, November 15, and told the Daily the damage had been "heartbreaking".
"The floods around our region have been absolutely devastating and heartbreaking," Mr Gee said.
"All around our region, people have lost homes, and livelihoods and the rebuilding process is going to take years.
"The situation in Eugowra has been made particularly difficult because mobile communications have been down, and it's been very hard for friends and relatives to check in on loved ones."
In addition to businesses being destroyed and homes being flooded, the road network across the Central West has been left ruined.
Henry Parkes Way, Ophir Road and the Mitchell Highway are just three thoroughfares that have suffered extensive damage.
Mr Gee said the rebuilding process would be a long one and said both the state and federal government would be required to step in.
"We will need a full suite of disaster assistance in this area, without a doubt," he said.
"One business in Cudal suffered inventory losses of $300,000 to $400,000.
"The bottom line is that we are going to need enormous help from the community and both levels of government. The police who worked in Lismore have told me that the devastation in Eugowra is on the same level as that.
"In Eugowra, the rebuilding process is going to be particularly difficult because many people could not afford the astronomical flood insurance premiums ($30,000 - $40,000 per annum) and so it is going to be a long and difficult rebuilding process, but with the help of our communities I know that we will get through."
A spokesperson for the federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, Catherine King, said the government had already committed $2.9 billion in assistance.
"The Australian Government is committed to supporting councils in their vital role as the closest level of government to communities and recognises the mounting challenges they have experienced in recent years, such as bushfires, the COVID-19 pandemic and now more floods," the spokesperson said.
"That is why we are rolling out record funding to support councils to deliver on local priorities including roads.
"In 2022-23 the Australian Government is providing $2.9 billion in untied funding to local governing bodies under the Financial Assistance Grant program (FA Grant)."
Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt was also contacted for comment.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
