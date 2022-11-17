A global pandemic has kept the Orange Rodeo from running for three years so when organisers woke to find the showground flooded on Monday morning it was the last thing they needed.
The rodeo is set to return for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, November 19, but not without a minor scare first.
The region received around 90 millimetres of rain on Sunday evening and into Monday morning, leaving the showground resembling a swimming pool.
However co-organiser Joy Wilson said she was amazed at what greeted her on Tuesday.
"We were only expecting 20 to 40 millimetres but a lot more fell," she said.
"We had people down there every day. On Monday it was completely flooded but by Tuesday the water had completely gone.
"It's amazing how quickly it has dried up."
Ms Wilson said it was now a case of full steam ahead for the rodeo with a wide variety of activities locked in.
There will the traditional rodeo activities including an open bull ride, open bronc ride, second division bull ride, ladies barrell race and bare back riding.
In addition to that list, there will be live music featuring Voice Generations runners-up Ty and Eddie, the famous kombi keg (exactly what it sounds like) and Big Al, the rodeo clown.
Ms Wilson said it the evening would have a little bit for everyone to enjoy.
"There is something for everyone," she explained.
"We're expecting about 2000 people which is a little bit more than 2019. We held that one earlier in the year and it was cold, like ice on the seats type cold."
"We've sold a lot of tickets online this time around.
"I'm looking forward to seeing everyone have a great time and also getting to watch Ty and Eddie sing, they are amazing.
"Big Al the rodeo clown is great, he keeps the kids entertained. We try to keep it upbeat and entertaining, the main goal is good family entertainment."
Gates open at 4pm with rodeo events kicking off at 6pm. Tickets are available at https://www.ticketebo.com.au/orangerodeo or at the gate.
