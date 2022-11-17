Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
What's on

Voice stars, a rodeo clown and the kombi keg: Orange Rodeo returns after three year hiatus

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
November 17 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A global pandemic has kept the Orange Rodeo from running for three years so when organisers woke to find the showground flooded on Monday morning it was the last thing they needed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.