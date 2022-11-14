The Great Western Highway at Kelso has reopened for all traffic.
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell, from Chifley Police District, confirmed one lane had been opened in both directions, at around 8.15pm on Monday evening.
"Traffic control is in place but there is one lane open heading east and one lane open for west bound traffic, and is open to all vehicles, everything from small cars to trucks," he said.
With traffic in the area still built up, he asked all motorists to exercise patience.
Transport for NSW is urging motorists to delay non-essential travel, or use an alternative route.
There are diversions in place northbound on Burrendong Way, in both directions. This route is suitable for all vehicles.
Do not enter floodwaters under any circumstances.
