As the water cascades off the edge of the Carcoar Dam the noise is deafening.
Clouds of mist are caught in the sun creating a perfect rainbow.
Below that picturesque arc of colour, though, flows the brown water of the Belubula River is a violent torrent.
As it heads towards the village of Carcoar it picks up speed and collects whole trees that get snagged amongst those that remain standing on Pound Flat.
A lifelong Carcoarian in her mid-50s stands at the edge of the water and exclaims that she's never seen the river this high in her life.
Further downstream at Junction Reefs the noise from the dam wall makes conversation difficult.
Farmers between Mandurama and Canowindra reported between 100 and 150 millimetres of water overnight with bridges being inundated and historic structures being swept away.
Along the Mid-Western Highway a Jeep Cherokee sits on the side of the road after hitting a pothole.
The driver sat waiting for a tow. In front of him the wheel was splayed out like the car had been dropped from the sky.
East of Lyndhurst the usually benign Limestone Creek ripped a culvert on the Mid-Western Highway apart, closing the road to heavy traffic.
That traffic now has to navigate their way through to Canowindra and if possible, further south from there.
In Blayney the usual suspects are all closed with Neville copping yet another deluge.
Owners of drones such as Steve Figures, Andrew Winfield and Bob Potts document the vast pools of water that cover the landscape.
At Blayney High School veteran PE teacher Maureen Dickson sees water in the gym for the first time in a teaching career that spans over 40 years.
Across the road from the school a homeowner is trying to dig a trench to get the water out of his front yard.
Throughout the shire the tech savvy have Weatherzone's radar saved as a favourite.
