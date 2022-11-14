THE Macquarie River is expected to peak at seven metres on Monday afternoon, breaking the 1998 flood record by 30cm.
Steven Bernasconi from the Bureau of Meteorology, told a press conference on Monday afternoon that water in the Macquarie Catchment has a really fast flow, making it difficult to stay on top of.
"The Macquarie Catchment in Bathurst in particular right now is experiencing major flooding," Mr Bernasconi said.
"On Monday morning it peaked at 4.5 metres, and at approximately 3.30pm it hit 6.7 metres and continues to rise."
He said not only is it continuing to rise, the catchment has a really fast flow for this particular location, which "is making it quite difficult to stay on top of".
He said the city has recorded higher flood levels in the past, however they do not relate to the same gauges used today.
So it really only takes a thimble full of water to cause problems in the western district.- Steven Bernasconi from the Bureau of Meteorology
He said to add further context to the situation, Bathurst has had four flooding events in excess of four metres in the past 60 days.
The city has received a major rainfall overnight, with 87mm recorded up until 9am Monday morning.
Mr Bernasconi said the weather risk around the region was significant and said the bureau's immediate focus was the flooding at Bathurst and Forbes. He said they were regularly updating the SES.
When asked if we were over the worst, Mr Bernasconi said it was "hard to say".
He said the weather system coming this week could drop down moist warm air from the tropics and with that moisture in the air it could bring with it, in the right conditions, more rain across western NSW.
"All the streams are full, all the soil is full and all the dams are full," he said.
"So it really only takes a thimble full of water to cause problems in the western district."
It comes after the Lachlan River was predicted to reach 13.80m at Cowra on Monday on the back of monumental releases from Wyangala Dam upstream.
