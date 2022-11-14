Two wins in as many days has secured Dubbo a home final once again in the Western Zone Premier League.
Marty Jeffrey's men fought on Saturday against Bathurst to secure two-wicket win before firing with the bat the following day to defeat Orange.
Sunday's match at No.1 Oval was all about Lachlan Strachan after the all-rounder picked up six wickets with the ball before hitting 37 not out as rain forced the game to be abandoned early, with the hosts winning by seven wickets in the Duckworth-Lewis method.
Strachan is no stranger to stepping up for Dubbo in big moments after hitting 71 in round one of the competition but admitted it was a team effort on Sunday.
"It was really good, especially because it got Dubbo on top and gave us a home final," he said.
"Everyone is chipping in, we are close as a team which makes it good cricket."
Earlier in the day, Orange opener Joey Coughlan hit a brilliant 85 for the visitors as they made 9/188 from their 40 overs after rain caused the match length to be reduced.
Strachan's haul late in the innings wrestled back the momentum for Dubbo before Ben Wheeler exploded in the run chase.
"It was nice to get some get wickets but it was better to get the team on top of the ladder," the all-rounder said.
"It put us in a strong position and put everyone on notice."
Wheeler hit a brutal 48 before he was run out but by then the damage was already done and Dubbo were well ahead of the par score when the rain ended the match.
Having been run out on Saturday also, Wheeler hit the ball as clean as anyone on Sunday and Strachan knows Dubbo wouldn't have been in a comfortable position when the rain hit if the opener didn't perform.
"'Wheels' (Wheeler) batted beautifully, he was unlucky to get run out again," he said.
"We just tried to continue on and get in before the rain so we can make sure everything was right in case we got called off."
On Saturday, a brilliant spell from Ben Knaggs set up Dubbo's win over Bathurst in what ended up being a close finish at George Park 1.
Batting first, Bathurst were bowled out for 123 with Knaggs taking 4/28 while Jeffrey was also impressive finishing with figures of 3/20.
Bailey Brien (31) and Andrew Brown (41) were strong with the bat for the hosts but the rest of the side struggled to get going on a tricky pitch.
In reply, Dubbo's run chase got off to an ordinary start as they were 6/58 before Tom Barber (32) and Ted Murray (28 not out) helped get things back on track.
Murray combined with Mat Skinner (16 not out) to put the finishing touches on the chase as Dubbo passed the total with 15 overs to play.
In the other Saturday match, Orange managed to defeat Parkes by six wickets.
Parkes scored 113 from 28 overs with Lachlan Skelly securing 5/36 and Ed Morrish finishing with 4/42.
Matt Corben (32), Thomas Belmonte (35 not out) and Mac Webster (31 not out) were all crucial in the run chase.
Dubbo will now host the final of the competition in January 2023 and Strachan hopes the squad can get the job done in the decider.
"The group is really close, we've got a few club captains and vice-captains," he said
"We just know how to feel and get behind everybody."
Who exactly Dubbo plays is yet to be announced after Parkes' match against Bathurst was washed out, meaning either the latter or Orange could be in the final.
