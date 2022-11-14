When Goulburn's Claire Nicholls grabbed her hockey stick one last time, she had all the power.
With the final shot to come from Orange in the penalty shootout of the under 15s division one NSW Indoor Hockey state championships final, Nicholls had to either save it or help it wide to secure victory.
It was a tense moment.
The 12-year-old had managed to keep Orange's two previous shots at bay.
Goulburn also missed its first two before slotting the third.
The thud from her leg guards sounded throughout Sir Neville Howse Stadium as the first attempt was saved.
But the ball was still alive.
Her pressure ensured the next shot went wide before she was mobbed by her Goulburn team-mates for helping them win the championship.
"I was just really relieved," Nicholls said.
"After it finished I was like 'oh it's over, thank god'."
"I was really happy once all my team came over, it was really good."
While there was plenty of satisfaction post-shootout, Nicholls admitted to being new to the situation.
"I was very nervous about it, I don't think I've ever done one before in indoor," she said.
The shoot-out was a fitting end to a thrilling contest.
Orange utilised the home-court support to be in front 3-0 early on.
However, Goulburn pulled it back as the score read 3-2 at half-time.
Orange's goal-keeper Addison Walker had performed two brilliant saves before the break and continued that form in the second stanza, blocking Goulburn's attempts at least three times.
But, the pressure was relentless and the away side would level up proceedings with six minutes left.
Another save came from Walker before Orange would score with one minute left to send the crowd into raptures.
However, Goulburn equalled the score again with seconds remaining.
Then Orange would receive two short corners right on full-time but no shot would find the target, thanks to Nicholls.
Extra-time then came around at 4-4 with Nicholls the hero.
Goulburn coach James Hanger said his message to the goal-keeper was clear and simple.
"Just relax and have a plan, and enjoy it," he said.
"It's not all on her, it's hard on goal-keepers in that situation (so the key was to) enjoy the situation, come off your line and make the attacker do something."
Hanger said with his side 3-0 down, its comeback was based off the planning that had already been put in place.
"(They) just kept going with the process, they knew what they had to do, indoor is a great game for that because you can score goals really quickly," he said.
"They hadn't lost a game all weekend so they knew what to do."
Hanger added with Goulburn winning the outdoor state championships in Parkes too, that the Central West might be a happy hunting ground for the association.
Orange coach Scott Hanrahan couldn't fault his side's efforts, after a heart-breaking ending.
"It was really tough, the girls fought hard," he said.
"Goulburn, credit to them, they don't quit and we found that out in our early rounds.
"I'm really proud of the girls, I thought they represented Orange with pride and honour and they did really well."
In girls division two, flooding had a major impact on the outcome with Parkes unable to travel on Monday due to flooding across the region and had to forfeit its semi-final.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
