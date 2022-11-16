Fresh flavours await at Bathurst Grange Distillery Advertising Feature

Alice, Sue Toby and Nick are ready to welcome everyone to Bathurst Grange Distillery. Picture by Amy Rees

While the Blue Mountains and Central West are well known for their local wines and craft beers, Bathurst Grange Distillery is taking one step further and putting spirits well and truly on the table. Gin and whisky are top of the list at the distillery with a fantastic range already available from the dedicated team including Australian Dry, Blue Mountain and Rose Garden gins, a range which Bathurst Grange Distillery owner, Toby Jones, said was full of flavour and freshness. "Fresh ingredients, as in cooking, makes for a bright and vibrant gin as well as good junipers.

"We use Australian native botanicals, flowers and herbs from the garden, and the Blue and Rose are modern contemporary gin styles demonstrating that gin can be more than London Dry style," he said. "Much care goes into recording and measuring every step of the process to ensure we are consistent using our in house developed software system."

Bathurst Grange Distillery produces an amazing range of gin. Picture by Amy Rees

The artisan distillers have been steadily growing their business since commencing commercial production in 2019, and earlier this year opened their Cellar Door. Toby said the team were excited to be welcoming guests on site. "Having the Cellar Door makes for a new and interesting attraction for the regions locals and visitors alike," he said. "We are an artisan distillery, using traditional methods to produce unique and tasty spirits, so visitors can learn about the crafts and skills that go into making our spirits, particularly whisky and appreciate the time, effort and skill that goes into making the products."



Apart from offering high quality products and unique on-site experiences, sustainability is also key focus for Bathurst Grange Distillery. Toby said it was important for businesses to overcome sustainability obstacles.



"A distillery on a farm makes ecological and sustainable sense as firstly our ingredients are wherever possible sourced locally to reduce transport miles, and secondly all the by-products such as spent grain is a stock feed, and all liquid waste is used as a fertiliser or to water our plants and trees when it's dry," he said. "Buying local is good for the community and the planet, we produce great wine and beer in this country and now great spirits."