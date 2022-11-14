Central Western Daily
Court

Ashleigh Bennett and Natasha Valentine convicted in Bathurst Local Court for three counts of shoplifting

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated November 15 2022 - 8:32am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two Orange women have been convicted of shoplifting after stealing several items from multiple shops in Bathurst. File picture.

Two women who used prams to steal hundreds of dollars worth of items several stores have been convicted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.