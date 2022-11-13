When Vipers has its full strength side together, it might just be the team that could challenge Woodbridge for the under 18s Western Women's Rugby League title.
Travelling to Bathurst, the Vipers women romped their way to a 64-4 victory after racing out to a 26-0 lead at half-time.
Marley Cardwell scored a hat trick for the visitors, while Vipers five-eighth Rebecca Prestwidge scored 24 points (two tries and eight goals) for the visitors, as they solidified their place in second on the ladder.
Vipers coach Martin Power put the impressive performance down to his middle players laying down the platform.
"Our forwards (were the key), we were concentrating on moving them around before we went wide and that's what the girls did and it came off," he said.
With a number of his players selected in Tarsha Gale squads, Power has been battling to get a full strength side together the whole season but a dominant victory on Sunday came off the majority of his players being available.
"We were able to put nearly our best side on the field, we've been disrupted with Tarsha Gale training which makes it hard to get them all together," he said.
While it was far from the result they wanted today, Platypi winger Rani Johnson was proud of her teams performance when considering the circumstances where they only started with 12 players before under 16s backed up.
"We played pretty well, but unfortunately the score didn't match our performance," she said.
"Our team did really well and I'm proud of them. It's probably our last game of the season because we probably won't have enough to play next week, so I'm proud of how the team has played this season."
Platypi has managed just the one win all season, a 48-10 win over Midwest Brumbies back on Sunday, October 30.
While the season hasn't produced the desired results so far, Johnson still said it's been an enjoyable campaign.
"We lost most of our games but the one we won, we played really well," she said.
"We played pretty good the whole season, the score just didn't match it.
"We improved a lot this year. Our coach, Shan [Foley], she's awesome and she's helped us so much this year. We hope to have her next year. She's the best coach."
While it looks like the end of the season for Panorama, Vipers have a premiership challenge on its hands.
Sitting second behind Woodbridge, the final round will be a top of the table clash at Waratahs Sports Ground.
The two sides clashed in round four, with Woodbridge winning 50-4 in a comprehensive performance.
Vipers may have to contend with an absence of players again due to Tarsha Gale but Power is aiming to be full strength in the following weeks.
"Hopefully we can have all our players available come finals time," he said.
ORANGE VIPERS 64 (Marley Cardwell 3, Rebecca Prestwidge 2, Jazzel Kind, Jasmine Griffiths, Kate Wykes, Jayde Buerckner, Gracie Canham, Ainsley Holmes, Meg Sandry; Prestwidge 8 goals) defeated PANORAMA PLATYPI (Bella Luka try)
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
