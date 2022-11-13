THE number 13 was hugely lucky for KWS Killerwhales in the latest Orange Water Polo round.
Playing in the intermediate division last Thursday, Killerwhales piled on 13 goals in each of their two wins.
First, they accounted for clubmates KWS Bluebottles 13-1 with Tom Tink slamming home five goals for the winners.
The Killerwhales backed it up with a 13-3 win over KWS Nessies, where Reggie Staniforth found the back of the goal five times.
Consistency was key for the winners across both matches, as they scored either three or four goals in every quarter.
In the other intermediate match, Josh Grant was strong up front for Orange Water Dragons scoring three goals to help his side to a 7-3 victory over KWS Mantas.
There were some sizable scorelines in the open clashes.
KWS Barracudas trounced KWS Krill 14-2, with Ned Jones rocketing in six goals himself.
Goal Diggers shared the goals around in their 13-4 win over Platypus Gold.
Sam Martin used his speed through the water to net four goals, Lachie Pettiford powered in three goals and young gun Xanthe Locke bagged a hat-trick.
Flounders showed patience in attack to record a dominant 13-2 win over KWS Kingfish. Kelly Parker was able to score from any range as she recorded six goals for the winners.
Jason Davenport made a welcome return for the Jet Cobras, scoring three goals in their 10-2 win over Marco.
In the last game of the night, Hugh Thornhill rifled in four goals to help Jet Turtles to a 6-2 win over Platypus Silver.
There were clear winners in the junior matches with KWS Hydra downing Orange Lear Jets 13-0 on the back of an excellent team performance from the winners. Goals were shared between six players including Ned Martel (4), Archie Balcomb (4) and Tom Hunt (2).
Hamish Searle continued his strong attack by scoring six goals in KWS Kraken's 9-3 win over Orange Water Dragons.
Teams will hit the water for round five this Thursday at the Orange Aquatic Centre from 4pm.
