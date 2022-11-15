Central Western Daily
Business

MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Smoking Brothers/Elwood's plan do deal with Lords Place parking, Guzman y Gomez preps for opening

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated November 15 2022 - 5:23pm, first published 5:19pm
Ben Allcock at Smoking Brothers and Elwoods Eatery in Lords Place.

Smoking Brothers Catering / Elwoods Eatery has diversified its service in response to the lack of car parking available during the Lords Place south revamp.

