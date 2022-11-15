Smoking Brothers Catering / Elwoods Eatery has diversified its service in response to the lack of car parking available during the Lords Place south revamp.
In a message to customers on social media, the business confirmed the Lords Place upgrade is taking a toll on business.
"Thursday, [November 10] was the quietest day in the history of Smoking Brothers, with our trade being reduced to a third of its normal trade," the message stated.
However, the restaurant is not giving up and due to issues with parking and access to the restaurant, it is offering a car park pick-up service for the foreseeable future.
Customers are advised they can pull up off Kite Street or a parking space on the street and restaurant staff will bring the food out.
Facebook messaging is the preferred method of ordering, the message further stated.
"Please be patient as we now try and navigate the newest business hurdle we get the pleasure of dealing with."
Guzman y Gomez has kicked off a recruitment drive in Orange ahead of its new restaurant opening mid December.
The business is on the hunt for 70 employees including crew, cooks and managers to join the new team led by franchisee Luke Davies formerly from Merivale, Solotel.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.