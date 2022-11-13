BEWARE the Panorama Platypi.
A convincing 38-0 win over Orange Vipers on Sunday at Carrington Park has put the rest of the Western Women's Rugby League opens competition on notice, as the reigning champions were at their scintillating best in the penultimate game of the regular season.
Platypi raced out to an 18-0 lead at half-time, before piling on another 20 points in the second half.
Nicole Schneider, who was one of seven different try scorers for Platypi on Sunday, said she was pleased with the big win.
"We've had a few games under our belt now and I think it's starting to show.
"I think we've got one game before finals now, so we're starting to find our form at the right time."
Platypi halfback Sarah Colman opened the scoring in the first five minutes, when she went over from dummy half. Griffiths added the extras and the hosts were up 6-0.
Molly Kennedy was the next Platypi to get over the try line, scoring near post six minutes later and with Griffiths' conversion, the hosts were up 12-0.
Vipers had their first attacking opportunity in the 16th minute when they forced Erin Naden into touch but nothing would come of the opportunity.
Two minutes later, Tiana Anderson thought she had scored Platypi's third try of the match when she raced away but before she could put the ball down, the referee pulled it back for a forward pass.
But two minutes out from the break Platypi would find their third try, but it was through Katie Kennedy, who went over untouched. Another successful conversion had the hosts up 18-0 at the break.
It took Platypi just 40 seconds into the new half to score their next try, when Schneider went over. Colman was handed kicking duties from out wide but her attempt came up short.
Three minutes later, Anderson finally got her try, as she finished off a great attacking set, which saw Jacinta Windsor run almost 50 metres two tackles beforehand. Colman missed the conversion again and the score read 26-0.
Thirteen minutes into the second half, Platypi were pinged for offside and it gave the Vipers a rare attacking opportunity.
The chance lasted two tackles, after the Vipers had the ball stripped.
Xanthe Booth made a darting run three minutes later and while four Vipers players attempted to hold her up, she was able to get the ball down to score. Griffiths was back on kicking duty and she booted the conversion to make it 32-0.
It was then Windsor's turn to get a try, scoring out wide with 11 minutes left on the clock. Griffiths' conversion was the last score of the game, as the Platypi kept the Vipers scoreless in a 38-0 rout.
Schneider said she was impressed with how well the Platypi defended across the 60 minutes.
"That's one thing we've been focusing on, working harder in our defence," he said.
"It makes things easier when we have the ball because we have more in the tank."
While it was a tough day at the office, Vipers second rower Paige Selten said she impressed with the effort her players showed.
"I was really, really pleased because we had a handful of 18s join us. We only had half of the first grade squad," she said.
"It was really good for the 18s to back up and help us out and we did amazing considering they played a full game of 18s and jumped on."
Heading into Sunday's match, the Vipers were second on the ladder, ahead of Platypi in third.
Selten said it's crucial her Vipers outfit get a result against Woodbridge in Orange next Sunday, to confirm their spot in the finals.
"We obviously want to win next week against Woodbridge," she said.
"Hopefully we can win it. It's really important."
Platypi head to Mudgee next Saturday in the final game of the regular season.
