While Orange City's Hayden Griffith is young, he's got enough size and power to worry any opposition side.
So when Centrals' experienced bowler Ryan Dray saw the youngster stride to the crease, he was calm but cautious.
Griffith came into the game with his side at 6/85, needing 57 runs from nine overs after a revised target was set due to a 45-minute rain delay earlier in the innings.
When Brant Mann (25) was dismissed with five overs remaining, 23 runs were required.
Then Griffith went whack, hitting Dray for four over his head.
"He flat-batted me down the ground and I wasn't sure what to do," Dray said.
"When he hit that I thought they're a good chance."
But a single followed, then in the flash of an eye, Dray was on a hat-trick.
"Then I front foot no-balled (the hat-trick ball), I've only done that about four times in my life," he laughed.
Griffith continued his run spree and with two overs left, and one wicket remaining, City only needed eight runs.
Dray continued his form though to dismiss Josh Cheney and deliver his side a close win with City bowled out for 137 chasing 142.
The match-winner admitted wickets weren't his focus.
"Aaron Chaseling took a great catch at mid-wicket to set us up," he said.
"It was pretty nerve-wracking for a bit.
"With 23 runs or so off the last four overs we were starting to feel the pressure.
"From my end all I wanted to do was keep one end tight and keep pressure on because we needed wickets but at the same time needed to keep the runs down."
In Centrals' innings, Graeme Judge was the main man, hitting 85 at the top of the order. Judge scored the majority of his side's runs with Centrals bowled out for 164 off 39.5 overs. Jye Southcombe had 4/24 off 7 overs while Glenn Robinson secured 2/22 and Griffith bowled his way to 2/34.
Dray added he was impressed with the latter's efforts.
"He played really well, his figures didn't reflect how well he bowled," he said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
