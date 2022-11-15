Orange priest Father James Kane is being remembered as a "devoted" and "much-loved" member of the community after his death at the age of 87.
Father Kane served in the Catholic Diocese of Bathurst for 63 years, living in both Orange and Molong.
He was born in 1935 in Multyfarnham, County Westmeath in Ireland and moved to Australia in 1959, shortly after his ordination.
By November of that same year he was in place at St Mary's, East Orange and later served as parish priest of St Joseph's from 1975 to 1980 and Molong from 2005 to 2008.
He retired in 2008 after a cancer diagnosis but remained in Orange until his death.
St Mary and St Joseph Parish priest Father Greg Bellamy said Father Kane contributed much to the community and his loss would be keenly felt.
"Father Kane was a much-loved priest and member of the Orange and Molong communities for many years," he said in a statement to parishioners.
"He has been an important part of the lives of so many people. He has accompanied families through baptisms, marriages, funerals, and the other sacraments.
"He was a keen supporter of local sport, particularly Orange CYMS. Indeed, after his beloved Ireland, Father Kane considered Orange his home.
"Father Kane will be deeply missed by family and friends, and especially the many people in Orange and Molong parishes who have journeyed with him over many years.
"We are sad that he has left us. But we are also full of gratitude for his years of faithful priestly service in our community, his deep personal faith, and his authentic human relationships.
"I am personally grateful for the wisdom he shared, the prayers he offered, and human companionship he gave to the priests of Orange in recent years. Requiescat in pace."
Bishop of Bathurst Father Michael McKenna said Father Kane would be remembered for his love of the Orange and Molong communities.
"Father James Kane served faithfully as a priest of the Diocese of Bathurst for 63 years," Bishop McKenna told the Daily.
"He was a spirit-filled man of deep Christian faith, strong intellect and genuine love for people.
"Even in retirement, his devoted ministry continued to enrich the lives of many. Just a few days before he died, I spent time with James in conversation and prayer; and he was as ready as anyone I've known to meet God face to face."
A requiem mass for Father Kane will be held at St Joseph's on Thursday, November 17 at 11.30am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.