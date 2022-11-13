Kinross Wolaroi teacher Corey McLean says he is "humbled" after being presented a second award in the space of six months.
Mr McLean, a Wiradjuri man, was presented with the Aunty Judy O'Neill Community Program/Project award at the Orange NAIDOC Community Awards on November 5.
He accepted the award on behalf of Kinross Wolaroi for its junior school Wiradjuri language program, which he both designed and developed.
The recognition added to his Excellence in Indigenous Education and Boarding Leadership Award, won back in June.
Mr McLean paid tribute to his students for their enthusiasm and curiosity for Wiradjuri culture.
"To not only be recognised by our Orange Aboriginal community but to also have one of the judges say to me that our one really stood out from all the others is a really pleasing and humbling thing," he said.
"I am taking the award to show all the students. Hopefully they are as proud of the award as I am. Without them wanting to learn and without Kinross wanting to have the program run, none of this would have been able to happen."
The program is run from kindergarten to year three and goes far beyond standard First Nations subjects.
"The students learn about Wiradjuri culture and learn the language," Mr McLean explained.
"They are taught greetings, names of family members, animals and land features. We translate their English name to show how it would be spelt in Wiradjuri.
"They learn about artwork - the symbols and how to tell a story; dance - the animal movements; bush foods - what they look, feel and smell like, along with their uses; and also learn songs in Wiradjuri language."
Kinross Wolaroi principal Andrew Parry also paid tribute to Mr McLean, saying the school was "lucky to have him on staff."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
