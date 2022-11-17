Style, elegance and attention to detail

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Friday November 18: 18 Roseteague Way, Orange:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 18 Roseteague Way, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
This home has been thoughtfully designed with high end finishes and attention to detail throughout.
With its northern aspect from the open living spaces, 18 Roseteague Way is a very attractive family home in a lovely setting.
Perfect for entertaining family and friends, the new owners will no doubt love the new inbuilt family spa out the back, along with the firepit and barbecue area- it simply doesn't get much better than this.
Situated on a massive 1091 sqm block, the home offers large north-east facing windows which provide an abundance of natural light in the living areas. Plantation shutters finish off the windows oozing style and privacy.
Four large bedrooms provide the whole family their own space, with three bedrooms offering built-in-robes, while the main bedroom has a stunning walk-in-robe and private ensuite.
The home also offers an open plan kitchen, dining and living area. The gorgeous gourmet kitchen, features quality appliances such as the integrated Bosch dishwasher, 900mm Westinghouse oven and induction cooktop, along with stone bench tops with waterfall ends and splash-backs and plenty of cupboard space. A secret walk-in pantry provides even more storage.
The second media room means there is no more fighting over the remote, while a dedicated office is large enough for two people to comfortably work from home or provide a dedicated study space for students. Both rooms offer built-in cupboards and drawers and shelves.
You will be comfortable all year round thanks to the delightful built-in, electric fireplace, and the ducted reverse cycle air conditioning and ceiling fans. Even the bathrooms are a paradise thanks to the underfloor heating in the bathroom and ensuite and back lighting in both showers. The main bathroom has been well-planned out and features double sinks, mirrors, and freestanding bathtub, along with double shower heads
Outside the home you will not be disappointed. There is a lovely, large yard for the kids to play, all of which is fully fenced along with the picket fence at the front of the home. The property also provides an extra large, drive-through double garage that has internal access and remote entry, along with a 5000 litre water tank for irrigation and drip system in the gardens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.