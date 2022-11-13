Orange is bracing for heavy rainfall and potential flooding after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning on Sunday morning, November 13.
Orange, Molong, Blayney, Cowra and Mudgee are all in the affected zone which stretches from Wellington down to Albury.
A severe thunderstorm warning was cancelled by the Bureau but thunderstorms are still expected in Orange throughout the next 24 hours.
A flood warning remains out for the Central West with Molong Creek sitting steady at 0.62 metres as of 11am on Saturday.
Clear weather has proven to be as rare as hen's teeth so far this spring so with a high of 22.8 degrees celsius, Saturday was a good chance to mow the lawn, go for a walk and even get some cricket played after several cancellations to start the season.
Residents woke to the sound of rain and low rumbles of thunder on Sunday however with anywhere between 20 and 40 milimetres forecast.
The rain is set to continue throughout the week as well. Monday could see up to 20mm and a possible storm before the wet weather eases, don't expect sunny skies until Friday however.
It's shaping up as another month for the history books. November's mean monthly rainfall is 79mm but we've already had 106.4mm.
You only have to go back to 2021 for the record, a whopping 307mm.
Remember to take extra care around floodwaters.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
