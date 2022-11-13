Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Weather

Severe rainfall and flood warning issued with Orange on track to challenge November rain record

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated November 13 2022 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange is bracing for heavy rainfall and potential flooding after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning on Sunday morning, November 13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.