Twitter users are no longer the cool kids

Thousands of words have been written about the Twitter apocalypse and Elon Musk's attempts to save the social media platform.
We're watching a movement from the mid-2000s, and 2010s fall apart before our eyes, and Twitter lovers cannot believe it.
Twitter was once a great place. If you followed the correct people, you could grow your mind and expand your network in real life.
Many brilliant digital minds have gone on to work for Twitter. Most were among the more than 3500 people who have lost their jobs in the last 72 hours.
But. What if Twitter was past its time?
What if Twitter was just a bunch of journalists and politicians talking to themselves in echo chambers surrounded by bots?
What if Twitter was ready to die?
On Monday, reports said Facebook was preparing to lay off thousands of staff.
Facebook has a way to go before it's as dead as the bird, but there's a strong feeling that the tide has turned for 'traditional' social media platforms.
We're entering a period where Twitter and Facebook are no longer the cool kids, and perhaps they've hit middle age, just like the employees they took on during the heyday.
And for the rest of us, it's time to stop hanging onto the past and embrace TikTok and YouTube Shorts and whatever else is coming down the line.
We'll remember the good old days of Twitter fondly. Just like we do MySpace.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.