Swift-water rescue operators were called in to rescue a driver from Johnny Woods Crossing on Friday morning after his vehicle became stuck in floodwaters.
The low-level Lake Forbes crossing is closed to all traffic with fast-flowing water over it after last weekend's flood peak.
About 9am Friday, November 11, emergency services were called to the scene where a sedan had become stuck in what appears to be a washout.
Swift-water rescue operators from Fire and Rescue and State Emergency Service entered the water with an SES boat and a zipline, Forbes police Inspector Shane Jessep said.
"They retrieved him from the car and brought him back to the western side of the floodway," Inspector Jessep said.
The driver, a 63-year-old man from Burwood, was assessed by ambulance officers at the scene before he was taken to Forbes police station.
Police have charged him in relation to driving into floodwater, and he will face Forbes Local Court in December.
The vehicle remains stuck in the crossing.
