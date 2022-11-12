When Blake Cramer considers why him and Duncan Young are the perfect combination to bring Cargo back to its glory days, he gives one simple explanation.
"He's the brains and I'm the loud one," he laughed.
"I'll just voice what he doesn't want to voice and it seems perfect to combine that."
After Young was the sole captain-coach last season, Cramer has joined forces with the two-time Woodbridge Cup premiership winner as Cargo looks to bounce back from a difficult season.
The Blue Heelers finished 10th in a 12-team competition with two wins to its name.
But it's a club with a proud history, having won eight Woodbridge Cups, the most of any club in the competition.
Those premierships stretched from 2000 to 2014 in one of the most dominant eras in country rugby league.
The old boys from that generation still have a presence in the club and they're the reason Cramer has decided to join the coaching ranks.
"I just want to bring the heart and soul back to the club," he said.
"When you talk about Cargo, the old boys is what you hear about all the time.
"The love they have for the club (is massive) and I want to be remembered as one of those blokes and I want to bring it back to how it was back then because they literally are the heart and soul of Cargo.
"They played with their all every game so I want to get that back out there because at the moment it's not like that anymore."
For Young, the disappointment of last season drove him to continue on with the role.
"It was a hard year last year, I didn't want to leave it on that note," he said.
"I also wanted to find someone else (to help out) so when Blake put his hand up saying he wanted to do it as well I thought it was a good opportunity for us to both be involved."
Having started a family halfway through the season, Young added the shared responsibility will benefit the team.
"It makes everything easier, throughout the year when you're doing it by yourself you have to be at every training session, and every game," he said.
"With my personal circumstances changing a little bit I can't do that anymore."
With that situation in mind, the focus for the two coaches is to make Cargo a club where families can congregate at Cargo Oval on a Saturday or Sunday and enjoy watching the side run around.
"In this day and age everyone has a young family, so it's about getting the families around it as well," Cramer said.
"Duncan himself has a young family, so getting people like that to be part of the club makes for a better season."
Cramer added that family focused component comes back to the golden generation of Cargo.
"They're all like brothers, still are to this day, and that's what I want," he said.
Having won grand finals with Cargo in 2013 and '14, Young knows what success looks like for Cargo and he said being a close-knit group comes back to that.
"It'd be nice for everyone playing out there to be mates and then be a family basically," he said.
"I played out there for years and played with all those older guys and that's what it's all about, they're all mates with each other.
"In both those (premiership) years, there was a new group of players that came to the club but they were all mates and wanted to join in.
"Then there's always been that mix of older boys showing what Cargo meant with the likes of Mat Watson and Ash Brown."
Along with the family-oriented feel to the club, Cramer wants to ensure any players they recruit and focused on the task at hand.
"We want to get the right people that aren't there for the wrong reasons," he said.
"Getting people that are out there to wholly and solely play footy because they have a passion for it is the main thing."
It's important to note too, when Cargo was at its best, their was plenty of fun off the field.
So with that in mind, the two coaches were officially initiated into the captain-coaching role with a boat race at the club's presentation night.
Cramer was the undeniable winner but doesn't believe the standard warranted a victory.
"It's not winning if it's not even competition," he laughed.
"You have to have a competition to win don't you?"
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
