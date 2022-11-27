One of three men who ignored a biosecurity sign and trespassed onto an egg farm outside of Molong, then left in a stolen side-by-side buggy was sentenced in Orange Local Court.
The egg farm owners found Michael Cotter, 22, of Gidley Street, Molong, passed out in a gutter on January 15 while they were searching for a Yamaha Wolverine side-by-side vehicle and a Toyota HiLux, which were stolen earlier that morning.
Cotter was wearing the same clothes as those depicted in CCTV footage captured hours earlier.
However, when the vehicle owners woke him up and asked if he knew where the vehicles were, he said, "if I did I wouldn't tell you".
Cotter also pleaded not guilty following his arrest on February 4, but entered a guilty plea on August 15, the day of his hearing, to destroying or damaging property, being carried in a stolen conveyance and entering enclosed land without an excuse.
He was not represented by a solicitor when he appeared in Orange Local Court on Wednesday.
Magistrate David Day said Cotter had previously been sentenced to full-time jail for another matter, which he successfully appealed in the District Court and had converted into an Intensive Correction Order.
I suspect you are not the criminal genius in all of this, you just went along for the ride at a time when you could have been cooling your heels in jail.- Magistrate David Day
"I just don't understand what this is all about, Mr Cotter," Mr Day said.
"During the ICO from the District court you go on this silly escapade, it's bizarre.
"To be kind, I suspect you are not the criminal genius in all of this, you just went along for the ride at a time when you could have been cooling your heels in jail.
"When are you going to grow up? I'm just concerned, perhaps you are a late blossomer, or perhaps you are a clear example of a person who doesn't mature until you hit 30-something."
According to information presented to the court, Cotter, another co-accused Tane McKenzie, and a third man who wasn't identified during Cotter's proceedings, walked three kilometres to the Canobolas Eggs farm at 4.38am on January 15.
They accessed an open shed where several vehicles were parked including two side-by-side buggies worth $25,000 each, a four-wheel ATV motorbike and a Toyota HiLux worth $40,000.
While McKenzie kept watch, Cotter and the third man damaged the ignition barrels of one of the buggies and the ATV before the third man started the remaining buggy with a flat-head screw driver.
Cotter jumped into the front passenger seat of the buggy and McKenzie got into the back tub while the other man drove them out of the farm and stopped at the back of the Molong Golf Club then left while Cotter and McKenzie stayed with the vehicle.
The third man later returned and said he had driven the Toyota HiLux out of the farm but abandoned it.
The theft was discovered less than two hours later when one of the egg farm owners noticed someone had driven through the driveway fence and they then discovered two of the vehicles were missing so they contacted police and reviewed the CCTV footage.
The keys had been left inside the HiLux because it was a fire vehicle with a water tank on the back that needed to be accessible in an emergency.
If you keep on doing it you will got to jail and if you keep on doing it I don't think you will get a severity appeal in the District Court- Magistrate David Day
The owners located it at 7.10am on Back Sale Yards Road, Molong with damage to the bull bar and side skirting and with barbed wire wrapped around the front axle.
The stolen side-by-side buggy was found at a limestone quarry following a tip-off to a Facebook plea made by the vehicle owners. It was also damaged and had barbed wire wrapped around it.
Mr Day was presented with references for Cotter including one from his employer and another from his partner who said Cotter has since settled down.
"You are not going to jail Mr Cotter but if you keep on doing it you will go to jail and if you keep on doing it I don't think you will get a severity appeal in the District Court," Mr Day said.
Mr Day convicted Cotter and placed him on an 18-month community correction order for riding in the stolen buggy.
He also gave him a 12-month CCO for damaging the ignition barrels of the other buggy and the ATV.
For entering the farm without consent, Mr Day convicted Cotter without further penalty.
One of the co-accused men, Tane McKenzie, was 22 years old and living at Kurim Avenue when he was sentenced for his involvement earlier this year.
He walked to the egg farm later in the morning of the offence after both vehicles were located and admitted his involvement and apologised. He was recognised as a former employee of the egg farm and was driven back to Molong by one of the victims.
McKenzie pleaded guilty up front and was sentenced on February 18 when he was given an 18-month Community Corrections Order for being carried in a stolen conveyance and an eight-month CCO for the property damage and he was fined $500 for trespassing. He was also ordered not to associate with either of the co-accused or enter the egg farm.
The Central Western Daily does not have information on the outcome for the third man.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.