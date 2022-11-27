Central Western Daily
Court

Michael Cotter faces court in Orange for escapade at Molong egg farm

By Court Reporter
Updated November 28 2022 - 8:38am, first published 7:30am
The man passed a biosecurity sign barring entry on the night of the offence. File picture

One of three men who ignored a biosecurity sign and trespassed onto an egg farm outside of Molong, then left in a stolen side-by-side buggy was sentenced in Orange Local Court.

