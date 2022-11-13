Central Western Daily
Court

Jesse Kennedy sentenced to jail for driving in Orange

By Court Reporter
November 14 2022 - 4:30am
The woman was taken into custody in the court room for her ninth driving offence. File picture

A pregnant woman is set to appear in Orange District Court next month to appeal a jail sentence she was given for driving while her licence was disqualified.

