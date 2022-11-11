A woman's beautiful homemade tribute to her veteran father was one of several moving displays at the 2022 Orange Remembrance Day service.
Morning drizzle failed to stop a sizable crowd from gathering at Robertson Park from 11am to pay respect to fallen servicemen and women at Robertson Park.
Among them were dozens of veterans and their families, RSL president Chris Colvin, Member for Orange Phil Donato, and a handful of councillors including Mayor Cr. Jason Hamling.
The service comprised a rendition of the last post, minute of silence, wreath-laying ceremony, the national anthem, and a prayer from reverend Anne Neville.
I think everyone sacrifices in their services overseas ... Whether people actually got physically injured and died - or mentally injured- Veteran John Catterson
Orange High School students Liam Leahy and Eliza Kingham also sung a stirring reworking of I Am You Are We Are Australian to the refrain "I am the ANZAC spirit," and recited poem For the Fallen.
John Catterson - who served in Iraq and East Timor - attended the Orange service with his son Ruben. He said it was important to reflect of the physical and mental sacrifices made by his mates.
"We get a couple of days a year when we can commemorate those that have served and those that we've lost," Mr Catterson told the Central Western Daily.
"I think everyone sacrifices in their services overseas ... Whether people actually got physically injured and died - or mentally injured, which is one of the things we see in modern warfare.
"I've lost a few mates who didn't die of wounds - or not physical wounds anyway - but got fu*ked-up from their service and have since died."
Margret Fowler from Manildra laid a beautiful wreath she hand-knitted as a tribute to her late father, who she said carried the weight of war throughout his life.
"He was a prisoner of war in China for three years [in WWII] and I've come every year for him. He spent three years there and told me a lot about it ... Half the things you would not believe how they survived.
"I used to go every year to the dawn service with him when I was little. Now I've got his medals, I'll go every year and cherish them and keep them. When I go on, my son will have them."
