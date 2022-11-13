The ever-resilient Heba Elkurdi urges other small business owners to grab this latest opportunity of free resources.
This gym owner recreated her business to thrive despite lockdown periods and just picked up an award title, with an online presence she still benefits from today.
Hundreds of online webinars have rolled out this month which gives entrepreneurs alike the chance to add tools to their belt for business growth.
The theme for November's Small Business Month is "Connect for Success", with its purpose to help small business owners rebuild and create networks after the two-year challenges brought on by the pandemic.
Some of the free live seminars cover topics from social media marketing strategies through to mental health support, one-on-one business advice sessions and improving advertising.
Grabbing gold at the recent 2022 Daroo Business Awards, Molong's Downtown Fitness owner Heba Elkurdi won in the 'Business that has Adapted to Changing Times' category.
Folding wasn't an option for her, so she saw "no other choice" but to boost her gym's online presence during COVID-19 - largely crediting digital mediums for the very survival of her business.
"I changed my entire business delivery to online where people could connect on digital platforms and I had to, because if people stopped exercising my business would've gone downhill," Ms Elkurdi said.
"All of my classes and personal training sessions ran via Zoom, communication was all via social media and everything we did was online for six to seven hours a day.
I had to, because if people stopped exercising my business would've gone downhill.- Heba Elkurdi on developing her gym's online presence when COVID hit
"We'd even log on at different times to play games in a group setting just to laugh and interact; just to stay connected with each other."
Prior to thinking on her feet, the gym owner said she "had no idea" how to run a business that was delivered solely online.
And with an industry that is driven by client retention, consistent service and being an ongoing source of motivation - she had to think outside of the box.
Ms Elkurdi threw herself at digital programs to learn what to do, from signing up for three-day courses, participating in multiple workshops and attending countless information sessions.
"[Having an online component] to my business is a part of my service now and I still use those tools today that I picked up during COVID," Ms Elkurdi.
"We run a permanent stretch class on there now and for me, it's given me flexibility to be able to think 'okay, I can organise a short trip away' and still be able to run my classes from a distance."
Don't be afraid to start building that [digital] presence because it's the new way of connecting.- Downtown Fitness gym owner, Heba Elkurdi
Learning how to grow her small business online Ms Elkurdi said has been and continues to be "a lifesaver" that is now an important part of running her services.
Which is why she recommends other entrepreneurs without a current online presence to "just do it" - to use the digital resources on offer and make that similar shift.
"Most definitely I'd say other small business owners should take that leap and grab what's on offer, absolutely," Ms Elkurdi said.
"Get involved in your business and don't be afraid to start building that [digital] presence because it's the new way of connecting."
With the chance for industry leaders and business owners at any level of service development to merge forces, Orange councillor and Nationals candidate for Orange, Tony Mileto hopes that people across the Central West tap into this latest rollout.
"[The rollout] will focus on connecting the 800,000 small businesses across New South Wales to collaborate and learn from one another," Mr Mileto said.
"I urge local businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs to jump online and check out what's on offer."
For more information on activities and events available until November 30, head online to the Small Business Month website.
