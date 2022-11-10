When every avid lawn bowler opens their calendar, the first date circled is February 28.
Why you ask?
Orange City Bowling Club's Golden Eagle pairs - one of the most prestigious events on the New South Wales lawn bowls calendar - will return for its 53rd edition.
The 2023 event will have a $20,000 prize pool, with first place receiving a cheque of $5,000, so no doubt competition will be fierce.
41 powerhouse teams from across the country have nominated to play in the event featuring one of the sports most sought after trophies.
The line-up, which contains many international representatives, will feature the inclusion of numerous World Champions and Commonwealth Games medalists and legends of the sport in Aron Sherriff (Broadbeach), Corey Wedlock & Gary Kelly (Warilla), Ben Twist (St Johns Park), Carl Healey (Cabramatta) and Richard Girvan (Nelson Bay) - just to name a few.
Spearheading the charge of the locals will be three-time former champion Bernie Diduszko, 2020 winner Lee Stinson, current Orange City club champion Brad Lamont, as well as newly crowned Australian Singles champion Jono Davis (Dubbo Macquarie).
All sides will feature in five sectional matches across the week with the top eight sides to battle it out in quarter-final and semi-final action, before the tournament reaches its conclusion with the final commencing at 8.30am on March 3.
Spectators are welcome to enjoy free entry across all four days of competition, as well as the must-see Calcutta on February 27 where entrants will have the opportunity to meet some of the superstars of the sport.
The 42nd and final place in the event will be filled by the winners of a tournament to be held at Orange City Bowling Club on the last weekend in November. This new initiative will give the opportunity for a local side to win there way through to the Golden Eagle to compete for a share of the huge prize money on offer.
For more information contact Golden Eagle coordinator Lee Stinson on the details at leeroystinson@gmail.com
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
