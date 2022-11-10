Orange Regional Gallery's summer feature exhibition 'Idris Murphy: Backblocks' is currently being installed in the North Gallery and presents a great Australian painter at the height of his powers.
Join us for the opening by Terence Maloon, Director, Drill Hall Gallery, ANU at 6pm on Friday, November 18.
Prior to the opening at 5.30pm, I'll be in conversation with Idris Murphy and Terence Maloon in our new Gallery theatre.
Please visit the gallery's website to book as places are filling up fast.
Murphy is an extraordinary painter whose command of colour and scale has to be experienced in person to be fully appreciated.
He is one of a handful of contemporary Australian painters who have shaped the way we see the Australian landscape.
His influence continues to blaze its way through contemporary painting, and the vibrancy and joy with which he responds to the environment is palpable throughout the exhibition.
While Murphy interprets and abstracts the landscape, these images clearly evolve from personal experience and time spent immersed in remote wilderness areas, as well as significant WWI sites in France and Gallipoli.
Born in 1952, Idris Murphy developed deep roots in the history of painting as well as a profound feeling for the natural environment.
Murphy's idiom transcends "either/or" - it is indistinguishably landscape painting and painterly abstraction all at once.
The exhibition curator, Terence Maloon describes Murphy's work as "arising from a sort of improvisatory incantation, the most vivid metaphors of land, space, light, mood and feeling seem to coalesce spontaneously and unbidden.
"This happens even when Murphy's pictorial means strike us as most improbable and outlandish: recent paintings make abundant use of metallic pigments and wildly abstruse colour combinations.
"Despite their bizarrerie and casual-looking primitivism, each painting resolves brilliantly into its surface and shape, and exudes a rare poetry of place."
Murphy says that his work "changed as a result of trying to make sense of colour in the landscape. Out there in the landscape colour can be soft, it can be gentle and quiet, or it can go to the other extreme: it can be harsh, powerful, intense.
"In Western Australia, along the Kimberley coast you're confronted with the most extraordinary visual experiences. You have every colour of water, every colour of sky, all those ancient rocks, it's unbelievable really."
'Idris Murphy: Backblocks' runs from November 19 until January 22, 2023 and is open daily from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.