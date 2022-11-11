A public poll to decide the location for Orange's giant new Christmas tree is underway - and it looks set to go down to the wire.
Two potential sites are available for the six-metre artificial sapling: Robertson Park or the Civic Centre forecourt.
As of Friday morning, the tally sat at 47 per cent for the former and 53 per cent for the latter from 96 votes.
Having it in the centre of our CBD will just set the scene for a wonderful Christmas period for all- Councillor Jeff Whitton
It's seesawed back and forth since the questionnaire went live on November 4. Robertson Park lead for much of last week.
Purchase of the new $40,000 reusable festive tree was locked-in by council on October 18.
The decision to select its location via a public poll was proposed by Cr. Jeff Whitton. He's backing Robertson Park.
"It's about Christmas spirit. I think Christmas is a very important time for families and especially the memories of young people," Cr. Whitton told the Central Western Daily.
"Having it in the centre of our CBD will just set the scene for a wonderful Christmas period for all."
The museum roof was pitched as a third option, but deemed unviable due the tree's weight.
The poll can be found at Orange City Council's YourSay website. Voting will wrap-up on November 20.
Instillation of the tree is scheduled for late November or early December.
Click here to vote on your preference for the new giant Christmas tree.
