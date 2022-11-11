Just a few months ago Anna was holed up in a small Kyiv apartment, covering her four-year-old son's ears amid the "boom-boom-boom" of relentless Russian bombing.
A remarkable story of grit and optimism culminated in the Ukrainian school teacher touching-down in Molong on Sunday for "a second chance at life".
She was joined by her mother Iryna, niece Yuliia, and young son Stefan.
Conscripted husband Dmytro is set to reunite with the family soon, but other loved ones remain on the frontline.
"I do worry," 18-year-old Yuliia said of her father, mother, and sister who remain in the embattled city of Zaporizhzhia.
Speaking to the Central Western Daily, the group opened-up on how Russia's invasion upended ordinary civilian life - and recounted their daring dash to escape the warzone by train and then foot.
This place is an amazing place ... we feel we are in safety- Anna Kovalenko, at the opening of the Old Molong Convent on Sunday
They also expressed a hope to "bring happiness" and give back to the "amazing" Aussie community that has rallied around them.
"I remember this week ... It was terrible," Anna said of the days leading up to Vladimir Putin's now-infamous February declaration of a 'special military operation.'
"The war started on Thursday but on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday ... I went to work and saw many Belarusian soldiers.
"I called my husband and he said 'I don't know why'.
"On Wednesday I had a class with maybe 30 kids. My boss said we need to do a different lesson and turn on National Ukraine [state television].
"President Zelinskyy declared 'I will stay here [in Kyiv], it's ok' ... I remember turning on a song and I cried. I don't know why."
Russian tanks rolled into the former-Soviet state just hours later and bombs soon rained down on the capital.
School lessons quickly went from in-person to online - and then from online to not-at-all.
The family stayed hunkered down in their flat for several weeks, filling the bathtub amid fears water infrastructure could fail.
"In the night I tried to help my son sleep, and if I heard bombs I [would cover his ears] ... he slept well, but me and my husband were very scared," Anna said.
Hordes of armed Ukrainian soldiers patrolled the streets below, Anna recalled. Dashes for necessities did not exceed more than 30 minutes.
"I said to my husband, it's not a good future for my son - our son. We tried to move to another town or country but at a train station we saw many people and they're very panicked," she said.
Returning to the frantic underground station days later, Anna and Stefan were able to squeeze onto a departing train - but the scrambled timetable did not show where it was headed.
With all fighting-age men conscripted, Dmytro was forced to leave his wife and young son behind. He served as a military chef within the city.
"Many people [were unable to sit down in the train carriage]," Anna said.
"They stayed in the toilets and all over. Many people. Very many people."
Passengers fleeing Bucha - the site of a vast civilian massacre that had not yet been uncovered - sat nearby, discussing the unfolding situation in their home town.
Anna said the true horrors of the conflict became apparent to her for the first time:
"Bombs broke many houses and people turned down into bomb shelters ... maybe they stayed down there for all time. Maybe they are dead."
After a full day of travel the train pulled into a west Ukrainian town, from where the mother and son trekked to Romania on foot.
In March 2022, Anna and Stefan were able to secure Australian visas with the help of a relative living in Queensland.
After brief stints with host families in Brisbane and Sydney, they moved to Orange.
All the while, Molong were banding together to renovate their abandoned convent for Ukrainian refugees.
The family were given keys to the site at an opening ceremony on Sunday.
"This place is an amazing place and we feel we are in safety. We want to help people too," Anna said.
Dmytro was recently given permission to discharge from his duty as a cook, and is due to join them shortly.
"I hope to play the piano and help people relax. My husband when he arrives in the future might be a cook - we want to give happiness to Australian people.
"We want to say thank you very much for giving us a new start to life."
