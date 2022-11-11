Central Western Daily
Ukrainian family's remarkable trek from Kyiv to Molong

By William Davis
November 12 2022 - 4:30am
(From left to right) Yuliia Shulika, Iryna Mizina, Stefan Kovalenko, and Anna Kovalenko. The family fled Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict. On Sunday they unpacked their bags at a new home in Molong. Picture by Carla Freedman.

Just a few months ago Anna was holed up in a small Kyiv apartment, covering her four-year-old son's ears amid the "boom-boom-boom" of relentless Russian bombing.

