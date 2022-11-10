Four rounds into the NSW Premier Cricket season and Blake Weymouth is already ticking off goals.
When the Orange City junior started the season, his aim was to be playing second grade against his old side Penrith.
As round five approaches, that goal's become a reality after the talented batsman was called up to the side.
A promotion comes after his superb form where he hit his maiden century for Randwick-Petersham in a 102-run win over Sutherland.
"It was obviously good to get a couple of runs away, I scored 70-odd the week before and felt comfortable in game," he said.
"I was over the moon (to score a century) and it was good for the boys to get around me, I definitely felt the love that's for sure."
Playing for Randwick-Petersham last season had an inconsistent season, hitting one half-century in his six innings but has now found his feet in the city.
Weymouth believes his early season form is simply down to work ethic, built off the environment he's surrounded himself in.
"I've just been working really hard," he said.
"Moving to Sydney I'm obviously trying to make it as a cricketer and see how far I can go so I've been trying really hard and putting in those one percenters.
"Down in Sydney everyone is a good cricketer, it's just whoever works the hardest reaps the rewards."
Weymouth officially moved to Sydney at the start of the year and has been living in the Eastern Suburbs.
The talented cricketer admits it wasn't an easy adjustment.
"It took me ages, it's obviously very different to back home," he said.
"I'm living in Clovelly so it's a pretty nice spot - when stuff gets a bit tough I can wander down to the beach.
"At the start I didn't really know too many people but now I've made a lot of mates and am feeling pretty comfortable."
Along with settling in a friendship group, Weymouth credits the work of his new club for supporting him throughout the first year.
"They've been really awesome, particularly one bloke named Bill Anderson, he messages me quite regularly and checks up on me," he said.
With Weymouth now comfortable in his surroundings, his happiness off the field is reflecting on it.
The goal of selection in second grade has been reached, but now his eyes are on making it permanent and seeing where he can go from there.
"Hopefully I go well in seconds and maintain a spot there," he said.
"As soon as you're in seconds you're always pushing for first grade.
"Even though we've got a good team in firsts and I'm only young, I definitely see myself trying to play a game this season."
But for now, the focus is on his old team-mates.
"I've got heap of mates that I used to play with in that seconds team, it'll be a good opportunity to try and one up them," he laughed.
"There's a little bit of banter every now and then, it'll be interesting, I know the boys are up for it."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
