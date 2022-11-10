Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Breaking

Flood warning issued for Molong ahead of big wet on weekend

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated November 10 2022 - 2:28pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The sun's out and skies are blue, but that's not offering much solace to the State Emergency Services ahead of the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.