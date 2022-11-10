The sun's out and skies are blue, but that's not offering much solace to the State Emergency Services ahead of the weekend.
The NSW SES is advising residents in low-lying areas of Molong to stay informed ahead of potential minor to moderate flooding along the Molong Creek on the weekend.
The Bureau of Meteorology is monitoring a trough approaching NSW from the west, as of Thursday, and will likely produce unsettled conditions over the weekend.
A cold front is then expected to combine with this trough on Sunday and Monday to generate enhanced areas of rain and thunderstorms across parts of the state.
Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms are forecast during Sunday and Monday.
For Orange, the forecast is bleak. After what will be our best Saturday in a long time with a top of 25 degrees Celsius, Sunday will be partly cloudy with, the Bureau says, a 100 per cent chance of rain. The possible rainfall is between 20mm and 40mm.
Come Monday the maximum temperature will drop to about 15 degrees, and there's a 95 per cent chance of more rain. The forecast points to 10mm to 25mm.
The SES says this rainfall may cause renewed minor to major flooding along rivers in parts of Central West from Sunday, many of which are experiencing ongoing flooding due to previous rainfall in recent months, like Forbes' record-breaking flood.
The warning says the Molong Creek at Molong and the Bell River at Wellington are in the watch zone, with catchments "very wet and most dams are at or near capacity".
The SES says if you have a home and/or business emergency plan, now's the time to review it.
"Otherwise, have a conversation and plan for what you will do and take with you if you need to evacuate," a spokesperson said.
"Consider the consequences of road and bridge closures and water over roads and make alternate arrangements for work, children, and travel."
The SES says it's crucial to obey all signs about road closures and instructions from emergency services.
"Never drive, walk, ride through, play or swim in flood water - it is dangerous, toxic, and may void your car insurance. If it's flooded, forget it. Fines may apply," the warning says.
Avoid storm drains and pipes, ditches, ravines, creeks, and rivers.
People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should raise their assets, including waste and chemical containers above expected flood heights.
