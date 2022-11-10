Central Western Daily
Home/Comment
Comment

Money Matters, with Russell Tym | The share market is like the sheep market

By Russell Tym
Updated November 10 2022 - 1:48pm, first published 1:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This year has been very wet with plenty of mud around, but not in the share market. It is very dusty at present, writes Russell Tym. Picture by Shutterstock.

This year has been a bad one for the share market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.