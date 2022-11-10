Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is not attending the COP 27 Climate summit, currently underway in Egypt.
She regards this event as "greenwashing, lying and cheating".
When multinational Coca Cola is named as a sponsor for the conference, it is hard not to be cynical.
Coca Cola is responsible for the production of about 120 billion plastic bottles per year.
As we know, many of these end up polluting the environment, and are produced from fossil fuels.
It is also difficult to believe that we are committed to real action on climate change given the fact that scientists have been warning us about its effects for over 45 years.
It makes one wonder why there has been so little action, and why we appear to be happy to condemn our descendants to live on a planet which will be almost uninhabitable if our current emissions trajectory continues.
One theory as to why we allow this to happen is that of Professor Christopher Wright, Professor of Organisational Studies, University of Sydney.
Professor Wright says that the answer is that our politicians and heads of large multinational and local corporations have over the years conspired to convince the general public of both Australia and other industrialised nations that continued growth fuelled by fossil energy is an unquestionable and essential for our continued prosperity.
Australia can be seen as an example of how this has happened.
For decades we have been subjected to messages from the business sector, backed up by powerful sections of the media and politics that action on climate is costly and not in the best interests of the nation.
Professor Wright quotes studies in Australia, Canada and the United States of America which argue that "a coalition of corporate and political actors with interests aligned around carbon dependent economic growth" inevitably leads "to limited progress on legislation to reduce carbon emissions".
Genuine commitment to climate change involves industrialised countries confronting this concept of endless fossil fuelled growth.
This of course, requires rapid decarbonisation of the global economy, as is the goal of COP 27.
However, as Professor Wright states: "it also requires alternative models of 'degrowth'. Degrowth involves a planned and equitable contraction of rich economies until it operates within the capacity of the planet's resources."
Until this happens, it is hard not to agree with Greta.
