After wearing Newcastle Knights apparel in his stint as a coaching consultant at the club in 2021, newly appointed Manly Warringah Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold will face his former employers for the first time next year in Mudgee.
The news comes after Mudgee's Glen Willow Regional Sports Stadium was locked in for two NRL games in 2023 after the draw was released.
Kicking off the first fixture will be the pre-season Charity Shield match between St George Illawarra Dragons v South Sydney Rabbitohs on February 18 followed by round five's Manly Sea Eagles vs Newcastle Knights match on 1 April.
Mid-Western Regional Council mayor, Des Kennedy, said he is thrilled to welcome back all four teams to Glen Willow - the home of the NRL in the Central West.
"We're over the moon to welcome back the Dragons, Rabbitohs, Manly and the Knights," Cr Kennedy said.
"The Charity Shield has been a hugely successful partnership between Council, the Dragons and Rabbitohs for six years.
"Likewise, Manly has been fantastic in coming on board to bring more games to regional areas. I'd like to thank the clubs and the NRL for their efforts to deliver on more regional games which bring major social and economic benefits to our region."
This year's Charity Shield drew a crowd of 9257, generating $1.8 million for the region's economy.
Dragons CEO Ryan Webb said: "We are delighted to be taking the Charity Shield to Mudgee for a sixth consecutive year.
"It is always a wonderful opportunity to connect with our members and fans from the Central West region who have shown such enthusiastic support for the St George Illawarra Dragons every time we visit.
"We look forward to once again spending some time in the community and engaging with fans in the lead-up to the game at the picturesque Glen Willow Stadium."
Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly said the club will be looking to claim victory of the Charity Shield again in 2023.
"The following the Club has developed in Mudgee over the past five years is second-to-none and we're excited to take the team back to central west New South Wales to play in front of our Members and supporters, and to continue the wonderful community-focused work of Souths Cares," he said.
"The people of Mudgee and the surrounding regions will be able to watch the team prepare for their round one clash as well. Mudgee has become a second home to the Club over the past five years thanks to the support of Mid-Western Regional Council and the people of the Central West of New South Wales.
"We can't thank enough the great team at Mid-Western Regional Council for accommodating us again in 2023. They are a pleasure to work with and they value us playing in their city as much as we value visiting their region to spread the word of the Rabbitohs, and for Souths Cares to conduct their very valuable community-based programs."
Tickets for the 2023 Charity Shield will go on sale to club members and Mid-Western Region locals at 12 noon next Tuesday November 15, followed by sales to the general public on Thursday November 17.
Tickets for round five Manly vs Knights will be on sale in coming weeks.
Manly CEO Tony Mestrov said the club was excited to be returning to Mudgee.
"The past two years in Mudgee have been very rewarding for the Sea Eagles, both on and off the field," he said.
"We are certain the Mudgee community will once again embrace the Sea Eagles as their team, just like they have done so well over the past two years.
"All of our players, corporate partners, and the many Manly members who travel to Mudgee for the game are just as keen to return in 2023.
"We again look forward to working closely with mayor Des Kennedy, Mid-Western Regional Council, Mudgee Region Tourism, and the great local businesses to make 2023 and even more enjoyable and memorable experience for all."
Ticket pre-sale and pricing for the Charity Shield available at 123tix.com.au
