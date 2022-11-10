Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Mudgee to host two NRL games for 2023 season

Updated November 10 2022 - 12:38pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manly Sea-Eagles coach Anthony Seibold was previously a coaching consultant at the Newcastle Knights. Picture from Newcastle Herald

After wearing Newcastle Knights apparel in his stint as a coaching consultant at the club in 2021, newly appointed Manly Warringah Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold will face his former employers for the first time next year in Mudgee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.