REIGNING NRL premiers Penrith Panthers are set to lock horns with Western Sydney rivals Wests Tigers at Bathurst next year.
In what will be the ninth year the Panthers have taken a game to Bathurst, the match between the two clubs will take place at Carrington Park on Saturday, April 29.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said he looked forward to the city hosting another action-packed NRL clash.
"The event builds on our city's strong reputation as a destination for major sporting events. We have invested in our sporting facilities to ensure they attract premium events such as the NRL" he said.
Next year's fixture in Bathurst will be the first time ex-Penrith hooker Api Koroisau and winger Charlie Staines, and ex-Wests utility Tyrone Peachey will face their former clubs.
The Panthers will come to Bathurst next year on the back of winning the 2022 NRL Grand Final, a 28-12 win over local rivals Parramatta Eels.
It was the second consecutive year the Panthers have won the premiership, following on from its 14-12 win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2021.
Each year the Panthers team conducts a range of community engagement activities such as the coaching clinics, which are great for the development grassroots rugby league in regional areas.
The social benefits from these activities contribute strongly to an inclusive sporting community.
Game day will have entertainment with music, activities and the popular club parade.
The record attendance for Carrington Park was set this year, when 11,253 people witnessed Penrith defeat Newcastle Knights 38-20 back in March.
Panthers have brought one home game to Bathurst every year since 2014, except in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic saw Bathurst miss out on its annual game.
Panthers currently enjoy a winning record at Carrington Park, having won five of its eight previous NRL matches in Bathurst.
Bathurst is one of a number of regional venues that will host NRL games in 2023, with other centres including Tamworth, Wagga Wagga, Coffs Harbour and Bundaberg.
Tickets will include general admission, family passes, grandstand, corporate and will be on sale next year at www.bathurstnrl.com.au.
Mudgee's Glen Willow Regional Sports Stadium will also host two games next season with the Charity Shield pre-season fixture between Souths and St George Illawarra to be played there again along with Manly's round five clash with Newcastle Knights on April 1.
