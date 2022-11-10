After a long day or week at work, the perfect way to wind down might be a swim, ride or run around Gosling Creek.
If that strikes a chord with you, members of the Orange Triathlon Club (OTC) are the perfect people to approach.
Friday night (November 11), the club will host a twilight event, aimed at anyone who's been thinking triathlon might be the sport for them.
After first coming up with the idea five years ago, twilight triathlons have been on a hiatus for the club but they're back, bigger and better than ever.
"Like a lot of clubs we struggled with events through COVID but we're using these events as a way to encourage people into our sport," club president Dave Hunter said.
Starting 6pm at Gosling Creek, the twilight event includes free training sessions with short distances to practice skills and build confidence.
Participants have the choice at doing either a triathlon or duathlon which is just the run and bike legs.
The initiative will run for four weeks, every Friday, and is also a perfect lead in to the ladies only event on December 10, known as the Sandy Ostini Colour Triathlon/Duathlon.
"One of our committee members, Dan Benton, thought it'd be a good idea to offer something for people who might've been out of the sport for a few years or are new," Hunter said.
"It's not a race, there's no timing and we'll have a barbecue after it.
"It's a really low key, stress free way of having a go.
"We've got such fabulous facilities with the creek and internal track and 1km of the 2km track is hot mix so it's a really nice surface and then there's the lovely setting with Mount Canobolas in the background."
The twilight event will mark the start of OTC's season after a washout on October 9.
Along with Friday's festivities, OTC will host its regular club event on Sunday November 13 for a 9am start as preparations being for this season's Central West Interclub series.
Mudgee will be the first host of the series on November 20 after winning the tournament last season. With that victory, Mudgee ended Orange's two-year championship reign.
Orange will host its leg of the series on February 12.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
