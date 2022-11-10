Central Western Daily
Police arrest and charge 15-year old with arson after two burnt out cars found on Lone Pine Avenue

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated November 10 2022 - 11:52am, first published 11:30am
The two cars found on Lone Pine Avenue. Picture: Top Notch Video

A 15-year old has been charged with arson after police found two burnt out cars on Lone Pine Avenue.

Local News

