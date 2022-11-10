A 15-year old has been charged with arson after police found two burnt out cars on Lone Pine Avenue.
NSW Police confirmed they attended the two cars in the early hours Saturday morning, November 5 and following investigations, arrested and charged a 15-year old male from Orange.
"Police attended the site at 5.30am Saturday morning where unfortunately there were two cars," police said.
"Police arrested a 15-year-old male from Orange. He's been charged with damage by fire to both the vehicles and other related offences. He appears before Orange Children's Court on Thursday."
Fire and Rescue were also required to put out another burning vehicle early Wednesday morning although police said inquires indicated the vehicle had been abandoned.
Burnt out vehicles have been common place in Orange in recent months including four in the space of a week in October. The latest fires bring the total to eight since the beginning of October.
Police said they were continuing to find unlocked cars and urged people to remove valuables.
"The message is clear, members of the public are urged to lock their vehicles and remove valuable from the vehicles," police said.
"It's concerning that a number of vehicles are still being broken into that are left unlocked with keys and valuables in them.
"The positive news is the investigation from that matter has resulted is someone before the courts."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
