The owner says it's an incredibly "paw-some" new title to have under the business belt, which is a mean feat considering it's also a national one.
Orange's Diesel and Blue Doggie Daycare has grabbed gold in the 2022 Australian Achiever Awards, taking out the top dog spot in the Animal & Pet Services & Supplies category.
With her extensive sales and marketing background, Diesel and Blue's owner Danielle Haase credits the recent win to a high standard of customer service.
She says just because a business is regionally-based doesn't mean it should settle for "anything less" to their metropolitan counterparts, with hopes that this latest title is a prime example of just that.
"We're stoked and there's nothing like benchmarking yourself, right?," Ms Haase said.
"No one should have to accept poor service or deal with a monopoly on quality, so I've always been determined to run a business with excellent service and this award is a way of showing how we've done that."
For a business to grab an Australian Achiever Award means its not only survived critiquing, but has also impressed a pretty thorough panel of judges.
The process involves independent hunting and digging for an "unbiased result", where one-on-one interviews are held through cold calling long lists of customers.
Which is why the proof is in the pudding for Ms Haase, who says she's put in the hard yards with her three-year-old business while riding a "steep learning curve" to achieve what Diesel and Blue has today.
She feels as though the business is "finally settling in" to what they do and largely credited this success to its long list of canines and their families, with customers being its "biggest advocates".
Though this wouldn't be possible without an "extremely dedicated" team of staff in her corner who (willingly) provide a top-shelf service.
Ms Haase credits this to investing in a crew of employees from a targeted demographic.
"One of the beauties of my business is I get to employ whoever I want and they're usually from a lower socioeconomic background," Ms Haase said.
"Such as people who've generally left school in Year 10 without that full-blown education behind them or aren't considered as overly employable, for whatever reason."
The reasons for the owner employing this particular demographic is ultimately to invest in those people and then reap the benefits of watching them succeed.
This involves "changing the script" for her employees by giving them the opportunity for learning across both professional and personal levels.
"My business needs dedicated staff to be successful, so I spend my time educating and investing in them regardless of whether they stay here or not, because I want them to have those skills to take with them into their futures, wherever they do," she said.
"The return on that investment is I've got 14 staff members on the books who are happy to come to work, who are setting and achieving new goals, who are finding out what they're really good at; and we then carve that role out for them together based on their strengths.
"There's no point forcing a person to do something they don't enjoy or be in a place where they don't feel valued and my business is thriving because I've got a team excited to be here."
Part of that excitement is building even further at Diesel and Blue as the team now prepares for two big events this month and early December.
Over November 19 and 20 "the D&B crew" is setting up for its biggest Christmas event yet, with Ms Haase saying they've "gone all out" this year to bring dog-friendly Santa photos to the region.
"We've got a professional stylist doing a whole new backdrop, a professional photographer set-up with lighting and we've got package deals that we've not offered before," she said.
"So we really want to open this up to the community, not just our clients on the books, and we're holding the event earlier so families can delve into a range of merchandise in time for Christmas presents and décor."
Some of those items are packets of gift cards, baubles for the tree, keyrings along with retail products for purchase on the day with "doggy Santa stockings" filled with pet-friendly treats and more.
Photos will be taken at the business site on 5 Edward Street which is next-door to Mullion Produce Pets & Saddlery in Orange.
Self-bookings can be made for 10-minute windows via the Diesel and Blue website, where people can enter details from the number and sizes of dogs attending, including how many family members for the shoot.
"I've always aimed for above and beyond to make sure our customers are delighted and that's been my goal since day dot," Ms Haase said.
"And that goal is the same for our Santa photos this year; we'll have an entire team of doggo-experts and myself there to make sure it's a stress-free and fun experience."
While the Diesel and Blue DOGies Awards 2022 event on December 3 is a "pawrents-only" gig for a "Dogies Logies" afternoon, the Central Western Daily is already booked-in to capture the moments for our social archives.
