A man who drove a motorbike to pick up a loaf of bread despite never having owned a license has been convicted.
Tyk Douglas Cochrane, from Orange, fronted Orange Local Court on Wednesday, November 9, facing one charge of driving a motor vehicle during a disqualification period.
The 24-year-old first appeared before the court on this charge on July 14 and entered a guilty plea on July 28.
Police documents showed on the evening of June 22 Cochrane was travelling on a black Kawasaki motorbike on Lone Pine Avenue when he was stopped by police.
After being asked to present his license, Cochrane told officers he didn't have one. Police noted he was already serving a disqualification period and an intensive corrections order (ICO) and he was subsequently charged.
In court lawyer Uzma Sherieff said Cochrane made the trip out of "desperation" as he had no food at home.
"The reason Mr Cochrane was riding the motorbike was to go to his cousin's house to pick up bread," she said.
"It was born out of desperation."
The court heard that Cochrane had never held a driver's license but had previously been convicted for traffic offences, including an ICO and disqualification he was under at the time of this offence.
Magistrate David Day chastised Cochrane for taking to the road when he knew he shouldn't, but sympathised with the lack of shopping options in the area.
"He has to stop driving when he is unauthorised to do so," he said.
"He's never had a license. He was already on an ICO when he committed this offence, that's just dumb. How do we know he can drive safely. Mr Cochrane you will drive yourself to jail.
"Twenty years ago there were shops in Glenroi but they had to shut due to break ins. He can thank his fellow residents 20 years ago for making those shops unviable."
Ms Sherieff asked for leniency and said Cochrane had taken positive steps, selling the motorbike in question, accessing Centrelink benefits as a well as "actively looking for a job".
Magistrate Day sentenced Cochrane to an eight-month ICO, a disqualification period of six months and 15 hours community service but warned him that if he re-offended he would be looking at jail time.
"It was just foolish. I understand why he did it but it was still foolish," he said.
"It will be a while before he is able to get his learners (permit) but that is what he needs to do. His driving record doesn't help him.
"Don't drive otherwise you will likely go to jail."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
