Central Western Daily
Court

Margaret Carolyn Ellis pleads guilty in local court to driving while suspended

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated November 10 2022 - 8:06am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The court was told the woman had been driving because she had concerns for her friend. File picture.

A woman described as someone who "regularly breaks the law" has fronted local court after she collided with a stationary truck.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.