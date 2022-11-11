Central Western Daily
Letters to the editor | Central Western Daily letters to November 12, 2022

November 12 2022 - 5:30am
Orange Hospital. File pciture.

Have your say: Send us a letter to the editor by emailing nick.mcgrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au

During a very recent, five day stay at Orange Base Hospital with an infected leg, I continued to be amazed at the care, attention and treatments I received.

