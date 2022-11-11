During a very recent, five day stay at Orange Base Hospital with an infected leg, I continued to be amazed at the care, attention and treatments I received.
I was seen by a number of specialists, and almost lost count of the number of tests and checks that I had.
My Medicare and pension cards covered all costs, that probably would have run into thousands of dollars.
In my opinion, when it comes to health services, we continue to be "the lucky country" in most parts of Australia.
With a predicted, new wave of COVID ahead of us, I continue to have the highest regard for all front-line workers, especially nurses, doctors and all health workers.
Keith Curry
It was disturbing to read that in addition to removing habitat, increasing fire risk, and threatening water quality, three million tonnes of emissions come from the logging of Victoria's native forests each year ("Victoria logging emits 3m tonnes of carbon", 3/11).
Furthermore, taxpayers are paying VicForests to emit.
According to the 2021 annual report, the Victorian government subsidised the operations of VicForests by $21 million.
Despite this, the company still managed to lose $4.7 million.
By stopping the logging, Victoria can not only save money and emissions but it can also save the remaining habitat of many of its nearly 2000 endangered species.
The Victorian government must bring forward the $200 million in the Victorian Forestry Plan to support workers, businesses and communities through the transition.
It's as obvious as the nose on a Greater Glider's face.
I would like to congratulate Orange City Council in moving in, within 12 hours, to ruin the next block of Lords Place.
They have already completely ruined Lords Place into Byng Street.
The Royal Pub has now two customer parking spaces along Lords Place, with no parking most of the way along this side of the street.
Trying to turn out of McNamara Lane onto Byng Street is now nearly impossible with the addition of pedestrian crossings mid-block.
Exiting the Coles plaza has become a major problem with traffic backing up two blocks along Lords Place and up Byng Street. In the afternoon it took nearly 10 minutes to exit.
Changing the dual lane roundabout at Byng street causes nothing but traffic jams for blocks in all directions.
I would suggest that the council did not do any homework in regards to traffic flow in the CBD.
How about the council fixes issues around town with drainage? In and around Endsleigh Avenue when it rains the water backs up so badly that you cannot enter some homes and business on foot, as the water covers the whole foot path.
Would the council be better off looking after the local community rather than trying to dress the town up like Manly, which has the weather and people to enjoy the outdoors?
This recent announcement by the New South Wales Government that the Little Hartley to Lithgow upgrade of the Great Western Highway will incorporate an additional overpass bridge has left the community gob smacked.
This is now an upgrade that incorporates six bridges in six kilometres.
It probably makes it the most over engineered six kilometre of highway in Australia.
What was a valley of heritage is to become 'the Valley of Bridges'.
By Transport New South Wales' own admission the Little Hartley to Lithgow upgrade proposal will provide an upgraded road that will save less than two minutes travel time between Lithgow and Little Hartley.
It will cost a billion dollars of our hard earned tax dollars.
Does this really make sense when every regional road in western New South Wales is literally falling apart with myriad potholes and the progressive break down of whole lengths of tarred roadway?
In the bigger picture is this really a wise spend on infrastructure for the long term when, even with a tunnel, it only feeds traffic into the suburban run through all the remaining fifteen villages of the Blue Mountains?
