"I don't feel like just a number, I feel like part of a family," ACT nurses feel supported in and out of the workplace

Kyra believes she enjoys the best of both worlds in Canberra, with a good work-life balance and plenty to do on the weekends, like taking her dog on beautiful hikes. Picture supplied

The ACT is a progressive jurisdiction, leading the way forward in many sectors, but especially Australia's healthcare.

They were one of the first to implement mandated nurse to patient ratios, the first to introduce public nurse-led walk-in centres, and they make a point of prioritising career progression for nurses and midwives in Canberra.

So it comes as no surprise that Kyra Lloyd can't see herself leaving her registered nursing role at Calvary Public Hospital Bruce, where she feels like an important part of a big, supportive family.

Kyra has grown up in Canberra, and after extensive travelling in and out of Australia, she can't find anywhere else she would rather live.

She puts this down to her friendship circle, community, natural surroundings, and the enjoyment she garners from her job.

"I think in the ACT health system, especially at Calvary (Public Hospital Bruce) where I'm working, I don't feel like just a number, I feel like part of a family," said Kyra.

"And working as a nurse in Canberra, we're also amongst the highest paid nurses and midwives in Australia. Our union is one of the best and they've really fought hard for us.

"I think we're also amongst the best for personal leave and annual leave entitlements as well, which is awesome."

Canberra nurses are some of the highest paid in Australia, to compensate them for being everyday superheroes. Picture supplied

And Kyra's not wrong. Nurses working within the ACT public health system enjoy generous personal and annual leave entitlements.

Those who work on rosters including shift work or weekends and public holidays are entitled to take seven weeks of full pay leave, for every 12 months of continuous service.

ACT nurses are also more generously compensated than their interstate counterparts - another incentive to attract the best staff. Across all levels of nursing and midwifery, the ACT's nurses and midwives rank among the highest paid in the country and well above the national average.

Canberra nurses are also well supported when it comes to starting and growing a family, with accommodating rosters and large maternity leave entitlements.

The ACT health services work with new mothers and fathers to ease the transition back into the workforce, offering flexible working arrangements that take work-life balance into consideration.

"When having a family, I know that our preferences are definitely listened to and considered. We get preferential staffing and shift requests when we apply for them after coming back from maternity leave, and we have good maternity leave entitlements as well.

"For young families coming to work here, it's just great and there's so many daycare options," said Kyra.

Aside from the high standards of working conditions, Kyra is compelled to continue nursing because of the personal fulfilment she gets out of her career. It takes a truly compassionate individual to excel in a nursing career, but Kyra believes the rewards are entirely worth it.

"We've got this big stash of beautiful little teddy bears that Red Cross volunteers knit for us. And I just love when little patients come in, they're crying, and I get to give them a teddy bear and ask what they're going to call it. They automatically feel so much more comfortable, at ease, and suddenly they like being in hospital and aren't scared anymore.

"As a nurse I get to create that link between healthcare and feeling safe, and having positive experiences in hospital," said Kyra.

Nurses are the heartbeat of Australia's healthcare system, and such a responsibility means they need sufficient time to effectively rest and recharge - Canberra is the perfect place to do that. Cafes and restaurants are plentiful, the national parks and natural environment is stunning, and the city is a hive of culture, entertainment and social events.

Living in Canberra allows Kyra to enjoy the luxuries of living in a big city, but with a small town feel. She spends her weekends listening to live music and playing in a band. Picture supplied

It has a small town feel, with big city happenings. For Kyra, this is Canberra's greatest selling point.

"We're so close to the snow, and it is a city so I get all of the luxuries of living in a city but I also get to be in nature, and have the best of both worlds. In spring, walking around Lake Burley Griffin is just stunning.

"I like trying out new restaurants and going out to see live music, and I get to do all of that regularly.

"I've got a really great work-life balance, and Canberra makes it easy to destress after work. There's so many different bushwalks and mountain walks to choose from, there's so many restaurants to try, we've got live music, and all of these things happening all the time. I do pilates by the lake, and it's just beautiful. I really appreciate those little things," said Kyra.

With all that is on offer to Canberrans, it's no wonder they've been dubbed the happiest people in Australia.

Kyra spends her leisurely time doing many exciting activities, like bee keeping. Picture supplied

